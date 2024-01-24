One person shot following argument at Goochland home, suspect in custody

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- One person has been shot following an argument at a home in Goochland, police say.

Police received a call about the shooting, which happened at 2331 Broad Branch Circle, just before 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Police say they cannot go into details about the victim's condition.

A suspect in the shooting is currently in police custody.

