Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

One person shot following argument at Goochland home, suspect in custody

Goochland Sheriff logo
WTVR
Goochland Sheriff logo
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 19:07:42-05

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- One person has been shot following an argument at a home in Goochland, police say.

Police received a call about the shooting, which happened at 2331 Broad Branch Circle, just before 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Police say they cannot go into details about the victim's condition.

A suspect in the shooting is currently in police custody.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone