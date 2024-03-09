One person injured in Henrico shooting, suspect in custody

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One man was injured in a shooting at a Henrico County home Friday evening, police say.

Police arrived at the 800 block of Hillcrest Farms Drive for a report of a "domestic-related shooting." A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was later taken to a nearby hospital.

One suspect is in custody.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, Henrico police ask you to contact them at (804) 501-5000, Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crimestoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!