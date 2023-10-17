One person dead another critically injured in Chesterfield County fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield firefighters say one person is dead and another fighting for their life following a house fire in the county Tuesday morning.

Captain Joe Harvey with Chesterfield Fire says that a neighbor was driving on Lansmill Drive at around 1:17 a.m. in a mobile home park when they spotted the flames and called 911.

Fire crews arrived five minutes later to a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to pull two victims from the flames as well as a dog that is expected to be okay.

Captain Harvey tells CBS 6 that nothing about the fire stands out to indicate anything suspicious. But the cause is still under investigation.

