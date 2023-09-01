One of Richmond's oldest rowhouses, described as a 'bachelor pad,' lists for $1.6M

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the oldest rowhouses still standing in Richmond is up for grabs. Local artist and designer Lee Baskerville is selling his Church Hill home at 2309 E. Broad St. It’s one of three rowhouses that make up Carrington Row, recognized as the earliest remaining example of attached rowhomes in the city. The 4,700-square-foot home with five bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms hit the market Aug. 25 with a $1.65 million price tag. Baskerville, who has updated the 205-year-old home since buying it in 2004, is listing it with Compass agent Jenny Maraghy.

