One man hospitalized after argument leads to shooting in Chesterfield

WTVR
Chesterfield Police.png
Posted at 6:35 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 18:35:43-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot following an altercation in Chesterfield, police say.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Friday at the 2900 block of Wicklow Lane.

One of the men involved in the altercation shot the victim and is now in police custody.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

