One man hospitalized after argument leads to shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot following an altercation in Chesterfield, police say.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Friday at the 2900 block of Wicklow Lane.

One of the men involved in the altercation shot the victim and is now in police custody.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!