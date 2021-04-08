One displaced after two-alarm house fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Fire Department responded to the 8300 block of Fordson Farm Lane at 7:43 P.M. after multiple calls for a structure fire.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from inside the two story home.

The homeowner met the fire department outside upon their arrival, reporting everyone was out of the home.

According to fire officials, the fire spread throughout the inside and into the attic area.

"There are limited fire hydrant in the immediate area, therefore Firefighter’s used water tankers to supply water to the fire scene," said Assistant Chief - Fire Marshal, Henry Rosenbaum.

The home sustained major damage from the fire.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the person who was displaced.

Henrico Fire Marshals are on scene to determine the origin and cause.

Fire units are expected to be on scene for several hours.