One person dead, two firefighters injured in Ashland house fire

ASHLAND, Va. -- One person is dead and and two firefighters sustained injuries after a single story home on the 10000 block of Ashcake Road was engulfed in fire early this morning, according to Hanover Fire-EMS.

Hanover Fire crews responded to a reported residential structure fire with trapped civilians just before 5 a.m. where they immediately began rescue efforts for the victim, according to officials.

In the midst of the rescue, one occupant was found who had succumbed to their injuries.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the rescue but have since been treated and released.

The Red Cross assisted three adults and two children during the incident.

This is an open investigation and officials are withholding the name of the victim until their next of kin can be notified.

Hanover Fire-EMS extended its condolences to the family of the victim of today's fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.