Dog '30 minutes from death' finds forever family: 'Today is a great day''

RICHMOND, Va. -- A dog estimated to have been 30 minutes to death when he was abandoned in the cold outside Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) last month has been adopted.

The two-year-old boxer-pit mix named Olympus found his forever home Saturday, according to a post on the shelter's Facebook page.

"After weeks of treatment (touch and go results; thank you, Dr. Honias for leaving no stone unturned), thousands of dollars in vet care, foster care rehabilitation (thank you, April), lots of healing prayers and well wishes from across the country, our sweet boy Olympus is finally adopted," the post reads. "We honestly can’t believe he lived...it was tough there for a bit! Thank YOU for your love and kindness and continuous support of RACC. Today is a GREAT DAY!"

RACC Director Christie Chipps-Peters said a security guard at the Chamberlayne Avenue facility found the pup around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

“He was completely emaciated. He was freezing cold,” Chipps-Peters said last month. “His little paws started to turn under, which is what we see when death comes often.”

Chipps-Peters said what happened was a clear case of neglect and urged pet owners to seek out help before it’s too late.

“If you need help with your pet, Richmond is so lucky to have so many resources, and vet clinics and people and rescues that will help you,” the director said.

RACC previously released photos from their surveillance footage showing the dog being dropped on off by an unknown person in a white sedan.

Footage showed the person set down the dog around 2:30 a.m. and walk off. The dog tried to follow the person before collapsing.

RACC said it was 19 degrees the morning the dog was dropped off. He stumbled around their building for seven hours before laying near their retainer wall until he was found later that day.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them on Facebook, email Robert.Leinberger@rva.gov or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com.

