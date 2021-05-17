Missing Powhatan girl Olivia Green is now home

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Olivia Grace Green, the 12-year-old girl reported missing last Thursday, was "located safe in Powhatan County," according to the Powhatan Sheriff's Office.

"She will be reunited with her family shortly," the Monday morning statement from the sheriff's office read. "The Sheriff’s Office also asks that the family’s privacy be respected in the coming days. No further information will be released at this time."

The Sheriff's Office indicated Green was located at about 2 a.m.

Over the weekend, Green's family made a direct appeal to their missing loved one.

"My parents and I want to speak directly to you," Green's sister said on TV. "If you're watching this, we know your [unintelligible] feelings right now, but we are not mad at you. We just need you back home safe."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.