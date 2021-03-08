Menu

Missing Tappahannock cousins disappeared during sleepover, deputies say

Deputies: Girls last seen at their home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday
Posted at 8:55 PM, Mar 07, 2021
ESSEX COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate two missing girls last seen at early Sunday morning in Essex County.

Olivia Wachsmuth, 14, and Emma Wachsmuth, 12, were last seen by family at their Scotts Mill Road area of Tappahannock home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the two cousins, who vanished during a sleepover, are possibly endangered.

Olivia is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Emma is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with sandy hair and blue eyes.

Both were last seen wearing only shorts and hoodies, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3347 or dial 911.

