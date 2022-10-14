Richmond mother says young son tackled little sister to keep bullet from striking her inside home

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two children had to duck for cover after a bullet flew through a window into their Richmond home.

On late Sunday night as a Richmond family was trying to wind down from the weekend, gunfire erupted outside their Oliver Crossing apartment building.

"The first thing I thought is, my kids are on the couch," their mother said.

A police forensics team was able to remove the bullet from the wall and the door frame of the Coalter Street home after the projectile flew past the face of the young boy. He said he tackled his younger sister to keep her from being hit.

"A shot goes off and goes past my head,” the seven-year-old said. “I pushed my sister on the floor and go down with her until my mom came in to get us."

More than half a dozen shots were fired, including the one that came through the living room window.

The mother said they moved to this apartment to escape a mold problem at their home. Even though she's asthmatic, she said she would rather move back to their former home.

"We moved here and it hasn't even been a year and I'm ready to go,” she said. “I’d rather live with mold than having bullets come through my walls and windows."

Sunday night's shooting came just hours after a man was killed in Mosby Court. Detectives are working on both cases and Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that there is no connection between the two incidents.

Ballistics tests will show whether the gun that ejected the bullet into the door frame was used in other area crimes.

"I try to do everything I can to protect my kids while we out here, you know, but it came in my house this time," the stunned mother said.

If you have information about the shots fired at the Oliver Crossing Apartments Sunday, call Richmond's anonymous tip line at 780-1000.