Inside Oliver Anthony’s sold-out homecoming show just north of Richmond

DOSWELL, Va. -- Last Friday, I traveled the 30-odd minutes north of Richmond to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the Servpro Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia, next to Kings Dominion amusement park.

Not my typical weekend excursion, but I was on assignment to cover the Oliver Anthony Music concert, billed tonight simply as Oliver Anthony (the Music part inferred, I guess).

The show marked the kickoff to the bank’s summer concert series and the Farmville singer’s de facto homecoming show.

So where’d he go, you might ask? Where does anyone you’ve never heard of before go to make their mark? The place is called Viral … surely you’ve heard of and seen it before, or scrolled past it repeatedly in a near-constant, death-spiral loop.

Eventually, you stop and have a look, like it, maybe send it to a friend. Click here to read the Style Weekly concert review and scroll down to watch some of his songs.

Watch Oliver Anthony perform 'Rich Man's Gold'

Oliver Anthony performs 'Rich Man's Gold' in Virginia

Watch Oliver Anthony share his viral story then sing 'Aint Gotta Dollar'

Oliver Anthony shares his viral story and then sings 'Aint Gotta Dollar'

Watch Oliver Anthony perform 'Hell On Earth' on May 17, 2024, in Doswell, Virginia.

Watch Oliver Anthony perform 'Hell On Earth'

Did you attend the concert? Tell the CBS 6 Newsroom what you thought of the show.