JUST ANNOUNCED: Oliver Anthony to perform North of Richmond at After Hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- Oliver Anthony, the Virginia singer who went viral over the summer with his song "Rich Men North of Richmond," will be performing north of Richmond in Doswell, to be exact.

Atlantic Union Bank After Hours announced Tuesday that Anthony, whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, would perform on May 17, 2024, at The SERVPRO Pavilion near Meadow Event Park.

"Country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony made music history this year by becoming the first artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts without previously having a song on the charts. He is also the first living male songwriter to chart 13 songs simultaneously in Billboard’s Top 50 Digital Song Sales," an announcement on the After Hours website read. "A musical poet of the people, Anthony became an overnight national sensation with the release of 'Rich Men North of Richmond,' which has been dubbed the nation’s 'blue-collar anthem.'"

Tickets, which cost $25, go on sale Friday, November 17 here.

