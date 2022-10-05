After losing her daughter to cancer, she is fundraising for a Petersburg toddler fighting the same battle

PETERSBURG, Va. -- An 18-month-old girl from Hopewell is at St. Judes Hospital in Memphis where doctors will attempt to remove a brain tumor. On Thursday, a fundraiser will be held for the family in the name and memory of another little girl who lost her own fight to a brain tumor.

"She was diagnosed at 17 months. She stopped walking in August," Taylor Milton, the mother of 18-month-old Aricka "Sissy" Milton, said.

Life quickly changed for the Milton family after the diagnosis.

"The tumor, where it is located, affects her mobility," Milton said.

The little girl, whose favorite words included juice, oh no, buggies and bye bye is now silent in her hospital bed.

WTVR

"As of September, she has vocal chord paralysis," Milton said.

The Milton family is now looking at staying in Memphis for the next six months while Sissy undergoes treatment.

In Petersburg, Pam Branch sits at Old Towne's Alibi, the restaurant where a fundraiser was held last year for her daughter Sydney who also battled a brain tumor. The fundraiser was a financial boost for the family.

WTVR

"It meant the world to us. I mean, I could not have done, I could not have stayed out of work and kept Sydney and took care of her if I didn't have those donations from everybody," Branch said.

Tragically, Sydney lost her fight earlier this year, but recently, the idea of a fundraiser came up.

"It honors Sydney's name," Branch said.

On Thursday evening, Old Towne's Alibi will be hosting their second annual Sydney Strong Memorial Cornhole for a Cause Tournament. Special drinks and t-shirts will also be on sale.

"All of our proceeds on Thursday will be going directly to the Milton family. Fundraising continues through the close of business on Sunday," Kathleen McCay, the owner of Old Towne's Alibi, said.

WTVR

Registration for the tournament will get underway at 5:30 on Thursday, but those interested in helping can stop by anytime to make a donation or by a t-shirt.

Sydney's family is now praying for the Milton family and telling them to never give up faith and hope.