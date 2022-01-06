Watch
Old Southpark Mall Sears store becoming apartments

Shane Burnette
A rendering of the apartment buildings, which would replace the former Sears building and connect to Southpark Mall via a walkway between them.
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jan 06, 2022
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — With a plan to replace a vacant department store with hundreds of new apartments, Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights is the latest regional shopping hub to get in on the mixed-use transformation trend. The city’s Planning Commission this week endorsed a proposal that would put two buildings totaling 280 apartments in place of the former Sears building at the mall’s south end. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

