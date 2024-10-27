3 young people injured in Hanover roll-over wreck after car ran off road, went through fence, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Three young people were injured in a crash in rural Hanover County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies were called to a crash in the 12100 Block of Old Ridge Road just before 4 a.m., officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

That is where a car ran off the road, crashed through a fence and then rolled over, according to deputies.

The three juveniles were taken to a nearby hospital where one was in serious condition at last check. The other two suffered minor injuries, deputies said.

Officials said that while "no alcohol was present," speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The crash team is investigating what caused the wreck.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

