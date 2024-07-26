This photographer bought an old camera from Goodwill. Now he wants to return the photos he found.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A California photographer needs your help to solve a mystery.

Mike Zorn recently purchased a used camera online from Goodwill.

When the camera made the cross country trip from North Carolina, he was surprised to find a roll of film inside.

"Out of curiosity, I sent the roll to be processed and scanned, and received some very interesting results," Zorn said. "Nothing racy or controversial, just beautiful college-age people doing beautiful college-aged people things."

Provided to WTVR Mike Zorn (left) and some of the photos he found in an old camera.

The big thrift store shopper said this is the first time he's found usable film in an old camera purchase.

"I found a roll years ago in the 1980s and it turned out to be blank," he said. "Usually if you find a roll, someone's opened the back and the film is ruined."

Zorn said he was impressed with the images he saw and would like to find the owner and send them the photos.

"It's clearly somebody who is thoughtful about their photography and knows their stuff," he said. "I hope they're doing creative stuff!

Some of the images appear to be taken in Richmond on or after 2018.

Let us know if you know the people in the photos and we can connect you with Mike!

