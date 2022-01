RICHMOND, Va. -- With an oddly shaped Jackson Ward building as his canvas, Brandon White aims to fill what he sees as a void in the local hip-hop music scene left in the wake of the 2018 closure of Strange Matter, a longtime venue at 929 E. Grace St. Richmond BizSense reports on Brandon White's plan to open The Canvas in Jackson Ward.

