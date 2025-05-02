Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man killed in Northside shooting, Richmond police say

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, May 2 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting on Richmond's Northside on Friday afternoon, according to Richmond police.

First responders were called to the 3900 block of Old Brook Road just after 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone