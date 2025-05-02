Man killed in Northside shooting, Richmond police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting on Richmond's Northside on Friday afternoon, according to Richmond police.

First responders were called to the 3900 block of Old Brook Road just after 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

