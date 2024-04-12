One hospitalized following shooting on Richmond's northside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are now investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Richmond police tell CBS 6 that they responded to the 4100 block of Old Brook Road at 7:32 p.m. Thursday night. There an adult man was found suffering from what police describe as a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their identity has not been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

