Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

One hospitalized following shooting on Richmond's northside

Richmond news and weather update for Thursday, April 11
Posted at 6:29 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 06:29:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are now investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Richmond police tell CBS 6 that they responded to the 4100 block of Old Brook Road at 7:32 p.m. Thursday night. There an adult man was found suffering from what police describe as a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Their identity has not been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone