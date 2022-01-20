Officials hopeful plans for development of Diamond District are coming together

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members of the Richmond City Council, potential developers and the community discussed the redevelopment of the area around the Richmond Diamond and greater Scott's Addition in a meeting Wednesday night.

The area covers about 67 acres near Interstate 95, Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road.

The discussed project would happen in phases over several years, ultimately ending up with six unique districts.

The city wants to see a largely pedestrian, bike and public transit-friendly project with a few garages to centralize parking, encouraging people to park once and visit multiple destinations.

These destinations would include mixed-income housing, shopping, entertainment, officers and a new proposed ballpark. The plan also calls for demolishing the Arthur Ashe Center.

Officials acknowledge that this isn't their first try at redevelopment efforts but say that this time, all the pieces they need to make it happen are coming together.

"This time around, we have a small area plan. We have the rezoning. We have a city that is growing and is increasingly on the map across the country. People are noticing Richmond and so that puts us in a really good position," Maritza Mercado Penchin, an employee with Richmond's Office of Equitable Development, said.

Developers were in Richmond on Wednesday to tour the area and speak with city leaders to get a better understanding of the city's vision.

Interested developers are facing a February 15 deadline to submit request for interest proposals to the city.