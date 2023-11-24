Officers serve Fort Gregg-Adams soldiers 'spectacular' Thanksgiving dinner

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – While families across the nation gathered around the table to celebrate Thanksgiving, thousands of young soldiers marked the day as their first thanksgiving away from home at Fort Gregg-Adams.

As the young soldiers marched their way to a dining hall Thursday, the staff responsible for preparing their meal had spent days getting ready.

Many of the troops away from home for the first time on Thanksgiving Day were surprised by what they saw serving the food. Army tradition has Command Staff serve the troops.

“What I hope they take away from this is that even though we are their leadership, we do invest a lot of time in them and we do care about their future that they succeed,” Lt. Colonel Joe Caldwell said.

Col. Eldred Ramtahal said the idea is to show the soldiers the sacrifices they are willing to make for the nation are appreciated.

WTVR Thanksgiving at at Fort Gregg-Adams

Pvt. Ana Mercado said she was surprised by who was serving the big meal as many young soldiers have never come in contact with the command staff.

“It’s a little weird, a little nerve-racking because I’ve never talked to one like that before,” Pvt. Jessie Chavez acknowledged.

Days of prep work at the Army base boiled down to a few hours serving on Thanksgiving, but special care was given to the meal being served.

“This was pretty spectacular. I liked what they served,” Pvt. 2 Brandon Southern said. “I had turkey, which is amazing, I had mac and cheese and the famous stuffing.”

The command staff serving Thanksgiving Dinner also remembered their first Thanksgiving in the Army.

For Col. Ramtahal, it was in Heidelberg Germany in 1995, Command Sgt. Maj. Thipphawan Grant was at Fort Hood in 1996 and Lt. Colonel Caldwell was at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in 2003.

WTVR Thanksgiving at at Fort Gregg-Adams

All understand the importance of family, whether away from home for the first time or many times.

“It makes me feel like they understand that we’re going to be a little bit down because we’re not with our families,” Pvt. Madlin Schroeder said. “But it makes the whole experience being here better.”

The young soldiers left lunch with a new understanding of Army tradition and a better sense of just how well their new Army family will take care of them.