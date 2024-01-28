Watch Now
Investigation at Petersburg home leads to officers ‘treated for exposure,’ hazmat response

Posted at 6:33 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 18:35:54-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Officers were treated for exposure at an area hospital after being exposed to a substance authorities suspect could be methamphetamine at a Petersburg home Sunday afternoon.

Petersburg Police urged the public to avoid the 500 block of Oakhill Road in a social media post at 4:40 p.m.

Video from the scene showed the Fort Gregg-Adams Hazmat Team at the scene along with a large police presence.

“All officers involved in an incident on Oakhill Road are fine and are being treated for exposure at a local hospital,” police posted on social media around 4:50 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

