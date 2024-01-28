Investigation at Petersburg home leads to officers ‘treated for exposure,’ hazmat response

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Officers were treated for exposure at an area hospital after being exposed to a substance authorities suspect could be methamphetamine at a Petersburg home Sunday afternoon.

Petersburg Police urged the public to avoid the 500 block of Oakhill Road in a social media post at 4:40 p.m.

Update:



All officers involved in an incident on Oakhill Road are fine and are being treated for exposure at a local hospital. — Petersburg Police (@PBurgPolice) January 28, 2024

Video from the scene showed the Fort Gregg-Adams Hazmat Team at the scene along with a large police presence.

“All officers involved in an incident on Oakhill Road are fine and are being treated for exposure at a local hospital,” police posted on social media around 4:50 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

