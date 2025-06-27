Officer shot at Chesterfield apartment expected to survive, person taken into custody

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield police officer was shot early Friday morning after responding to a call at the Meadowbrook Apartments, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The officer was shot in the leg and is expected to survive, those sources added.

At least one person has since been taken into custody.

"Following a brief barricade situation, the suspect was taken into custody by police at about 7 a.m.," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "The investigation is ongoing and charges for the suspect are pending. No one else was physically injured in the incident."

Police were called to the 5200 block of Whetstone Road, off Cogbill Road, at about 6 a.m. to investigate a domestic call. A call for EMS was logged about 10 minutes later.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.