Former Chesterfield police officer receives accessible home renovation and mortgage payoff from 9/11 nonprofit

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A nonprofit organization has transformed the life of a former Chesterfield County police officer who lost his leg in the line of duty.

Dan Nord and his family received extensive home renovations from Tunnel To Towers, making their home fully accessible and mortgage-free.

"This is real. There are people out there that are helping people like me that need a little, not necessarily a hand out but a hand up," Nord said.

What began as a request for a bathroom renovation turned into a complete home transformation. Tunnel To Towers, which emerged after the September 11 attacks, made comprehensive modifications throughout the Nord family home.

"They did a whole lot more," Nord said.

After undergoing three amputations to his right leg over the past two years, Nord relies on a wheelchair inside his home. Before the renovations, this presented significant physical challenges.

"I was getting stuck in the corner with the wheelchair," Nord said.

The physical limitations also took a mental toll on Nord.

"I felt like, for so long, because of the loss of income and the things that had changed in our life, that I wasn't providing for my family anymore," Nord said.

The bathroom renovations have made a tremendous difference in Nord's daily life.

"What I particularly love about it, I can go in, I can sit on the bench, push my chair out. I don't have to transition between two different plastic benches anymore," Nord said.

In the kitchen, Tunnel To Towers addressed another major pain point.

"They shrunk the island down to standard size so I can get the wheelchair in and actually maneuver to get to the refrigerator," Nord said.

The organization also added wide ramps and decks to both the front and back of the house, installed automatic opening doors, and implemented various electronic systems for safety and security.

Nord even participated in the three-month renovation project.

"I did drive some screws and I did a little painting," Nord said.

Beyond the accessibility modifications, Tunnel To Towers provided the Nord family with an unexpected gift—they paid off their mortgage.

"Through all the trials and tribulations that Christie and I have been through in the last 13 years with this, that we probably weren't ready for the blessing at the beginning, but I think this is the most appropriate time for the blessing," Nord said.

For Nord, the most significant impact is the newfound independence the renovations provide, allowing him to navigate his home and care for himself without depending on others.



