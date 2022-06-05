Virginia officer kills coyote after several attacks

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A northern Virginia police officer fatally shot a coyote suspected of biting several people after the animal also attacked him, authorities said Sunday.

The Fairfax County officer was searching a wooded area for the coyote, which had reportedly bitten three people in the vicinity a day earlier.

UPDATE: While searching the woods near the 7900 blk of Carrleigh Parkway, an officer was bit by the coyote. The officer discharged his firearm to end attack. The coyote was found dead nearby. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. https://t.co/Zrx9rGZE4g — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 5, 2022

The coyote bit the officer, who fired his gun to end the attack, the department tweeted. The animal was found dead nearby, and the officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, the department had announced it was investigating a report of three people being bitten by a coyote at a park in Springfield. None of the three had life-threatening injuries, the department said.

In a notice issued Saturday evening, county officials said they believed the coyote had rabies, according to WTOP.