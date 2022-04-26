Driver facing charges after crashing into Henrico police cruiser

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a Henrico County police cruiser head-on in Short Pump Monday night.

Sources tell our Crime Insider Jon Burkett the crash happened around 9 p.m. when the driver lost control of their car at the bottom of an Interstate 64 exit ramp and struck the police cruiser.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.

They added the other driver was not injured in the wreck, but is facing charges for driving under the influence.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.