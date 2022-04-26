Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver facing charges after crashing into Henrico police cruiser

A driver is facing charges after crashing into a Henrico County police cruiser head-on in Short Pump Monday night.
Poster image - 2022-04-26T051314.836.jpg
Posted at 5:15 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 05:16:40-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a Henrico County police cruiser head-on in Short Pump Monday night.

Sources tell our Crime Insider Jon Burkett the crash happened around 9 p.m. when the driver lost control of their car at the bottom of an Interstate 64 exit ramp and struck the police cruiser.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.

They added the other driver was not injured in the wreck, but is facing charges for driving under the influence.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone