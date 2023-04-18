Why Office Interiors of Virginia filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Battered by the pandemic and unable to regain its footing, a longtime local office furnishings company is seeking bankruptcy protection and searching for a buyer. Office Interiors of Virginia, a 35-year-old firm based in Sandston, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. The company said in court filings that the Chapter 11 process will allow it to remain in business, retain its 35 employees and attempt to sell the business or restructure its debts. It said many of its employees have been with the company for over 25 years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

