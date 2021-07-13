Flyers portraying swastikas, offensive language posted on Hanover businesses

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Flyers portraying swastikas and offensive language were posted to businesses in a shopping center on Mountain Road, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shopping center around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to take the flyers down and collect them for their investigation.

They said they're working with the businesses to find any surveillance footage that may have captured who posted the flyers.

Deputies did not say when the flyers were posted to the businesses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

