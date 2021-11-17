ODU puts professor on leave after interview defending people attracted to children

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University (ODU) placed Dr. Allyn Walker on administrative leave from their position as assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice after a controversial interview they gave defending people attracted to children went viral and garnered nationwide attention.

In an interview with the Prostasia Foundation, Walker concluded that it is "never OK to abuse a child," but argued that there is no morality attached to attraction towards children as long as it isn't acted on.

The interview revolved around their book, "A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity," described as "a study of non-offending, minor-attracted persons."

"Having an attraction to minors, as long as it isn’t acted on, doesn’t mean that the person who has those attractions is doing something wrong," Walker told the Prostasia Foundation.

They continued, saying that people with a sexual attraction to minors "would [cause] a lot of harm" if they acted on it, but that there is a "big difference" between those people and child sexual abusers.

According to the school, reactions to Walker's research and book have led to concerns for both their and the campus's safety, and the controversy over Walker's research is interfering with ODU's mission of teaching and learning.

“I want to state in the strongest terms possible that child sexual abuse is morally wrong and has no place in our society,” said ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. “This is a challenging time for our University, but I am confident that we will come together and move forward as a Monarch family.”

The actions we are taking today are motivated by our obligation to maintain a safe and conducive learning environment for our students, faculty, and staff.

ODU's Asterisk Trans Advisory Board also released a statement denouncing the "misappropriation of queer experiences" in Walker's book, saying that the controversy generated by Walker's research "innately included and simultaneously maligned [the trans community] without our consent."