JMU softball star Odicci Alexander named Honorary Grand Marshal of Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- Red and green won't be the only colors on display when the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade rolls down Broad Street on Saturday.

Expect to also see a lot of purple.

James Madison University softball coach Loren LaPorte and star pitcher Odicci Alexander were named Honorary Grand Marshals.

Alexander made national headline earlier this year when she threw complete-game victories for James Madison against No. 1 seed Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Oklahoma State on the first days of the Women’s College World Series. Her play was among the main reasons ESPN garnered record ratings for the event.

The parade, which begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon on Dec. 4, will run between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street.

It will be broadcast live on CBS 6 and streaming on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 app, and CBS 6 streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.