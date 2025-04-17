Deadly argument at Richmond cemetery; mourner killed during funeral

RICHMOND, Va. — A funeral service at Richmond's Oakwood Cemetery turned deadly Wednesday when an argument among mourners escalated into gunfire, leaving one man dead, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 3 p.m. at the cemetery located off Nine Mile Road. According to Crime Insider sources, the victim—who was the uncle of the person being buried—was shot multiple times before being transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A family member who witnessed the shooting told CBS 6's Jon Burkett that the casket had not yet been lowered into the ground when the gunfire erupted, forcing mourners to run for their lives.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased and shooting suspect.

"It should be sacred for people and that was shattered yesterday," Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said about the shooting which he called absurd. "We had a person whose casket couldn't even be buried because his remains were within the crime scene tape."

Edwards addressed the violence during Thursday's crime briefing, noting that it was fortunate more people weren't injured.

Police Chief Rick Edwards addresses Richmond violence

"These fights that are escalating to gun violence have to stop. If you're the type of person that can't control your temper, for God's sake, leave your gun at home," he said.

"You should be able to go to a funeral and not have to have metal detectors at the entrance point."

Police placed more than 20 evidence placards on the ground following the shooting, indicating numerous shots were fired.

Edwards said officers continue to interview people who attended the funeral, but no arrests have been made yet.

"We have seized several firearms that were on scene and elsewhere," Edwards said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.