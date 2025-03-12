1 dead after Louisa County house fire

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a house fire in Louisa County early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Louisa County Fire and EMS responded to a house fire on Oakley Lane just before 5 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed in flames.



Fire and EMS confirmed one fatality, and another person was treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist the homeowners and residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

"Our hearts are heavy from the loss of life and our prayers are with the victim’s family," wrote Louisa County Fire and EMS Chief Kristin Hawk. "Our thoughts are also with the homeowner during this time."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

