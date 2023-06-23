Watch Now
Mystery buyer drops $7 million on Richmond-area home

Richmond BizSense
The Oaklea estate at 330 Flag Station Road has a circular driveway enclosing a rose garden and fountain.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 23, 2023
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- It turns out a $5 million off-market deal wasn’t the highest-priced home sale in the region last month. It was a $7 million one that closed the same day. The 35-acre Oaklea estate at 330 Flag Station Road sold May 1 in an off-market deal that takes the top spot as the priciest home sale not only for May but for 2023 so far.

The previously unknown transaction closed the same day as the sale of 402 S. Mooreland Road, a 10,000-square-foot home on a 5-acre lot in western Henrico that changed hands for $5.3 million.

Oaklea, about five miles west in Goochland County, sold to a mystery buyer who bought the estate through an entity called Oaklea LLC.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

