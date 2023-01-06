Driver dead after Hopewell motorcycle crash

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A driver is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hopewell on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 on Thursday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard for a report of a motorcycle crash.

Upon their arrival, officers found the driver of a cruiser-style motorcycle laying in the roadway and the motorcycle on the side of the road. Witnesses reported the driver lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries but later succumbed to their injuries.

The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin. The investigation of this matter continues.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who either witnessed this collision or who may have been traveling in at the time of the crash or have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222.

Persons with information on this incident and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.