HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple apartment buildings and cars were damaged in a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Henrico Police said that multiple shots were fired at Oakland Village Apartments and some of the apartments were occupied at the time of the shooting.

At this time, officials have confirmed no one was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.