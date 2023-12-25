Watch Now
Person injured in Petersburg shooting on Christmas Eve, police say

Oakland Street
Posted at 8:20 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 20:20:57-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in Petersburg injured on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened in the 1700 Block of Oakland Street, police posted on social media just after 6:45 p.m.

"The victim in the incident sustained a non life threatening injury," officers wrote.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

