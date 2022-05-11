Watch
NYPD officer shot in arm, suspect killed in Bronx shootout

Posted at 1:19 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:19:09-04

NEW YORK — Police say a New York City police officer was shot in the arm and the gunman was killed in a shootout in the Bronx.

The confrontation happened at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials says Officer Dennis Vargas and his partner spotted Rameek Smith and approached him, although the officials didn't say why.

They say Smith ran and the officers followed on foot. Smith turned and fired two shots.

Vargas was shot in the left arm. He was treated at Lincoln Hospital and released.

Smith was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

The police said a 9-millimeter Glock handgun that had been stolen last year in Richmond, Va., had been recovered at the scene, according to The New York Times.

