Men accused of brutally attacking NYPD officer arrested in central Virginia after manhunt

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men accused of beating and robbing a New York Police Department officer have been captured in central Virginia after a multi-state manhunt.

The officer, who was attacked Saturday in the Bronx, is now recovering at a New York City hospital while the suspects were found in the Richmond area.

Surveillance video showed two men rifling through the pockets of the bloodied and beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx.

"Just gotten off work, was on his way home, working extra work, and basically leaving him to die in an alley... Law enforcement is gonna stop at nothing to find those responsible and bring them to justice," Senior Inspector Aaron Rhodenizer said.

The search brought U.S. Marshals from New Jersey and New York down Interstate 95 to meet up with Marshals from the Capital Region Task Force. Working on information they had received, a house on Cochise Trail in Chesterfield County was surrounded Tuesday morning. All clues collected on scene pointed to a detached garage on the property.

"Commands were given to the individual in the shed... he didn't comply with those commands and he was apprehended by a K-9," Rhodenizer said.

Taevon Hargrove, 23, was taken into custody. His father had already been arrested in New York for allegedly using the officer's credit cards at Bronx bodegas.

"We have a message for the two people that assaulted our officers... we will find you," said New York Mayor Eric Adams.

The second suspect, Wayne Lucas, was captured Wednesday night on Richmond Road in the city. He was dressed in a woman's wig, but the disguise did not help hide his true identity.

"The initial information we received is the gun was taken from the officer that was brutally assaulted. When we apprehended the two individuals, we were unable to recover a weapon from them," Rhodenizer said.

The officer continues to recover. His NYPD handcuffs were used to arrest the two suspects captured in metro Richmond. Both will face a judge in Chesterfield and Richmond before extradition.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.