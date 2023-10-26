How Special Olympics made Virginia athlete's dreams come true: 'She's really come a long way'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From a distance, Nyelly Rivera looks like any other 19-year-old on the soccer field. But if you look closer, you'll see she is living out a dream.

Growing up, Rivera said she always wanted to play soccer in school, but a traumatic brain injury from when she was younger got in the way.

"I didn't really fit in, because everybody else didn't have a disability," Rivera remembered.

Not anymore. Thanks to Special Olympics Virginia, she competes in soccer, cheer, softball, and track and field. Her teams are made up of players with special needs. Inclusion is the name of this game.

"It's really fun with playing with people with disabilities, because you don't really know what's coming," she said.

Rivera's wit is sharp. So is her athleticism.

"We know how to handle each other. We know how to communicate, we know how to cooperate with each other," she added.

Rivera learns those skills, thanks to volunteers like Jeff Parker. He donates his time and energy to make sure athletes of all abilities get a shot to play.

"We have teams that have lower skilled athletes, we have skill programs for the athletes that really can't participate out on the field," Parker said. "We can accommodate any individual."

When it comes to Rivera, their bond is unmistakable.

"She's really come a long way," he added. "She's very articulate, and she's a wonderful person."

Parker is Rivera's mentor in the Special Olympics Global Messenger program, spreading the word she wishes she'd heard sooner.

Courtesy: Special Olympics Virginia Soccer athletes compete in 2022's fall games

"I only found out about Special Olympics when I was 14," Rivera said. "And if I would have known about it before, it would have had a real impact."

Rivera shares her story with students, parents, business groups, anyone who will listen. True to her form, her speeches are special too. She raps. Watch the video in the player above to get a sample of her skills.

Special Olympics Virginia is still looking for volunteers to make the 2023 Fall Championships in Virginia Beach a success. Click here to learn more.