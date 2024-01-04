N.Y. firm buys in as investor in Richmond’s Quirk Hotel

RICHMOND, Va. -- A piece of the Quirk Hotel has been divvied out to a firm from the Big Apple.

Mercer Street Partners recently bought a minority ownership stake in the 73-room boutique hotel at 201 W. Broad St.

The deal, completed last fall, gives New York-based Mercer Street a stake in both the hotel’s business and its real estate, however the amount invested was not disclosed.

Katie and Ted Ukrop, who opened Quirk in Monroe Ward in 2015, remain the hotel’s majority owners.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.