Search continues for missing Chesterfield teen Nya Nash

Posted at 3:51 PM, Nov 06, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for Nya Nash.

The 15-year-old girl was last seen leaving for school on Thursday, November 4.

Nya is about 5' 3" and 102 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, long black braids, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and pink Crocs.

Investigators said they believed she was a runaway.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

