Tornado that touched down in Gloucester had 75-85 mph winds, caused 'significant damage'

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. -- The National Weather Service in Wakefield has confirmed an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 75-85 mph touched down in Gloucester County as severe storms moved through Virginia on Wednesday.

"A waterspout moved onshore from the York River near Gloucester Institute in Gloucester County," NWS officials said. "Several large trees were downed on this property, a large propane tank was displaced several hundred feet, shingles were removed from a cottage, and a small pillar was shifted off the awning which it was supporting."

The tornado moved north northeast and lifted after it crossed Allmondsville Road, according to NWS officials.

WTVR

The storm caused "significant damage" to the Gloucester Institute's campus, including several downed trees and damage to a building's roof, according to a post from the nonprofit.

But the historic 90-year-old Holly Knoll home "is still standing strong, as always, with the Dream Oak watching over it," officials with the Institute wrote.

The property, also known as the Moton Conference Center, was the birthplace of the United Negro College Fund. It works to continue the legacy of Dr. Robert Russa Moton, the Tuskegee Institute's second president.

"Cleanup is already underway, and we expect the campus to be back to normal in no time," officials posted Thursday.

NWS officials said numerous trees were downed in Gloucester "consistent with thunderstorm wind gusts of 65 to 75 mph."

EF-0 Tornado — Gloucester County

Estimated Time: 3:39 to 3:40 p.m.

Estimated Peak Wind Speed: 75-85 mph

Maximum Path Width: 75 yards

Path Length: 0.25 miles

(WTVR)

NWS officials also said straight-line winds from a severe thunderstorm caused damage near Ginny Point Marina in the Cobbs Creek section of Mathews County.

"Other locations in the county that saw significant tree damage likely observed straight-line winds of 65 to 75 mph," NWS officials said.

WTVR

Estimated Time: 3:51 to 3:52 p.m.

Estimated Peak Wind Speed: 80 mph

Maximum Path Width: 75 yards

Path Length: 0.5 miles

Start Location: Near Piankatank River

End Location: Near Cobbs Creek

WATCH: Church group lumberjacks help cleanup Virginia neighborhood hit by EF-1 tornado in August

Church group lumberjacks help cleanup Virginia neighborhood hit by EF-1 tornado

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.