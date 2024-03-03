Nutzy's Block Party returns to Richmond: 'People are making memories'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nutzy’s Block Party in Richmond was held Saturday at The Diamond to kick off single-game ticket sales.

"A lot of teams just open up the ticket booths and sell tickets. We have a full blown festival for the first day of tickets," Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "So we're not in the baseball business or not in the entertainment business, we're in the memory making business and people are making memories here at Nutzy’s Block Party."

There were activities for the kids, food trucks, 60 vendors, opportunities to meet with Nutzy and more.

Additionally, the first 100 people in line also received an exclusive block party t-shirt.

With baseball season is just a few short weeks away, the team is hoping for a 14th consecutive opening night sell out.

"We’ve sold out every single opening night in franchise history," Anthony Oppermann, the team's assistant general manager, previously said.

In 2023, the Eastern League Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants averaged 6,400 fans a game with 330,000 total fans supporting the team.

Oppermann said it was their best season in terms of attendance in a decade.

“I also think it speaks to just the incredible team that we have here and the staff that we have here and their passion for what they do — and how bought in they are to what this brand represent,” he said.

