Nutzy's Block Party returns to Richmond on heels of record attendance season

RICHMOND, Va. --Anthony Oppermann said the annual Nutzy’s Block Party in Richmond is a heads up that baseball season is just a few short weeks away.

“You've got players reporting to spring training and starting to play spring training games. That's always a sign that baseball is coming,” Oppermann explained.

He serves as the Richmond Flying Squirrels assistant general manager and applauds the team’s success 14 years so far in the city.

“We're in pursuit of our 14th consecutive opening night sell out. We’ve sold out every single opening night in franchise history. I can report even as of today that we're over halfway there to sell out for this year,” Oppermann said.

In 2023, the Eastern League Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants averaged 6,400 fans a game with 330,000 total fans supporting the team.

Oppermann said it was their best season in terms of attendance in a decade.

“I also think it speaks to just the incredible team that we have here and the staff that we have here and their passion for what they do — and how bought in they are to what this brand represent,” he stated.

The team hopes to continue that tradition with Nutzy’s Block Party in the Blue Lot at The Diamond from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to kick off single-game ticket sales.

The first 100 people in line get a special exclusive block party t-shirt.

Attendees can expect activities for the kids, food trucks, 60 vendors, opportunities to meet with Nutzy, and more.

Crews also dug into the team’s storage and found memorabilia and former themed night jerseys that will be for sale on Saturday during the block party.

Proceeds will benefit Flying Squirrels Cheer Charities.

