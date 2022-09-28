Death investigation underway after woman found dead at Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman is dead and a man was injured at an apartment complex along the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court in South Richmond, according to Richmond Police. A Richmond Police spokesperson indicated a death investigation was underway.

WTVR Police are conducting a death investigation along the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court in Richmond, Va. on September 28, 2022.

"At approximately 7:09 a.m., officers were called to the 5400 block of Nutmeg Court for a report of trouble unknown," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "Officers arrived [and] found an adult male in an apartment suffering from an apparent stab wound. In the same apartment, officers found an adult female, down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene."

The man's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

"Although motive and circumstances are still being investigated detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," the police spokesperson said.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have reported 42 homicides in Richmond so far this year (through September 25, 2022). Richmond Police reported 58 homicides during the same time period in 2021.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.