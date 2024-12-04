Dancers carrying on legacy of beloved teacher who died unexpectedly with 'Nutcracker Sweet' performance

RICHMOND, Va. — The "Nutcracker Sweet" — a one-of-a-kind performance — will continue after a beloved dance teacher died unexpectedly.

For the last 12 years, the Nutcracker Sweet ensemble has brought together students from all over the area, regardless of skill, experience or age.

The woman behind the Nutcracker Sweet, Tristi McMaster Robinson, died in February after a sudden cardiac problem. She was only 58.

Robinson was a professional dancer, a beloved teacher and a staple in Richmond's dance community.

The Nutcracker Sweet was a family tradition put on by Tristi, her daughters Keyah and Keyara, her son Keygan and her husband Norvell, who she met while they were both dancing at the Richmond Ballet.

Despite their immense loss earlier in the year, Tristi's family decided the show must go on.

"After sitting around long periods of time and talking to the children and praying and all kinds of stuff, and then say, "OK, we'll if we're going to do it, this is how we're going to do it,' We're all in, not just half way," Norvell said.

Almost 100 dancers, many who come back each year, couldn't wait to start rehearsals to honor Ms. Tristi.

"The thought of how many people truly did care for her and had an impact from her and her classes is honestly amazing," Keyara said. "That is something so beautiful and uplifting, for sure, on those hard days."

"I love all the kids and it definitely keeps me going every day to know that they loved my mom so much and that they want to continue dance and continue working hard in ballet for my mom," Keyah said.

CBS 6 spoke with Stephanie Hock and her three daughters who are all dancing again this year, remembering Tristi and the lessons she taught them.

"Even though she's not here, we know that she's watching from above and she's a part of this year like she has been in the past," Hock said.

Norvell hears his dancers share tips and techniques that Tristi once passed along to the new dancers.

"It's really interesting how they are carrying it on and telling the other dancers," he said.

A beautiful legacy that has changed the lives of countless dancers continues.

"It was such a unique bond with my girls and Ms. Tristi that I’m blessed every day to have met her to have her in our life, to get my daughters to where they are now and loving dance the way they do," Hock added.

The show runs from Friday, Dec. 6, through Sunday, Dec. 8, at Manchester High School.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.



