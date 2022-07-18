This Richmond cafe is helping young people develop life skills

RICHMOND, Va. -- A unique cafe just opened in Richmond with the goal of providing a safe and educational place for young children.

Greeted with gratitude and served with a smile, the staff at the Nurturing Cafe says good food and a good experience are guaranteed.

"We also have good music, set the tone and the vibe for people who come in," one employee said.

The serving staff, hosting staff and even the marketing staff are made up of kids.

"We utilize this space to express emotion through music, through art, through cultural differences, through everything. And this is just a safe space for that."

An extension of the non-profit Nurturing Minds, the therapeutic mentoring space doubles as a cafe.

"We want them to be able to have a safe space to come to. The plan is to assist you in identifying or gaining those job training skills or entrepreneurship skills in an effort to decrease violence and an effort to enhance emotion, emotional intelligence."

Executive director Ticeses Teasley said she created the program to help kids deal with negative emotions they might have in a positive manner.

"I have a lot of youth here who struggle with social anxiety. A lot of them struggle with depression and anger management as well. And so we want to do a self-check to see where we are in place today," Teasley said.

Teasley said supporting the Nurturing Cafe cultivates the community's youth in becoming the best possible version of themselves.

"I hope that they leave with increased emotional management, number one, but job readiness skills. In addition to that, entrepreneurship, aspirations," Teasley said.

While the majority of staff said they love interacting with customers and hope to see each one leave with a smile, their favorite thing to leave with is tips.