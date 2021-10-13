She brought her baby boy to the hospital and was later arrested for his murder

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia mother was arrested and charged with murdering her four-month-old son.

Nubia Williams, 26, of Spotsylvania, brought her son to Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on October 2. He was unresponsive and not breathing, according to investigators. The child was later pronounced dead after "life-saving measures" proved ineffective.

"The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the child died of severe malnourishment and neglect," Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office Major Troy Skebo wrote in an email. "The death was ruled a homicide."

Nubia was arrested on October 12 and charged with 2nd-degree murder and felony child neglect, Skebo wrote. She was jailed without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

