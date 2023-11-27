Watch Now
One South Realty, minus commercial division, joins NoVA-based brokerage Samson Properties

BizSense
Posted at 6:53 AM, Nov 27, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after entering the Richmond market, a fast-growing residential real estate brokerage has struck a deal to more than double its local agent count with the addition of an established homegrown realty group.

Northern Virginia-based Samson Properties has expanded its local footprint with the addition of One South Realty Group, a 15-year-old firm led by Rick and Sarah Jarvis with a commercial division led by co-founder Tom Rosman.

Rosman’s 12-person division, One South Commercial, will break off to become its own stand-alone business, while One South Realty’s 90 or so residential agents will now hang their licenses with Samson Properties.

The One South Realty brand will continue as an agent team under Samson, which entered discussions with Rick Jarvis about six months ago.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

